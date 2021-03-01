 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Videos show OKC police officer fatally shot fleeing Black man in back

Videos show OKC police officer fatally shot fleeing Black man in back

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Screenshot - Bennie Edwards homicide

Oklahoma City Police video footage shows Sgt. Clifford Holman firing at Bennie Edwards outside an Oklahoma City pawn shop and beauty shop. Holman has been charged with manslaughter in Edwards' death.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released videos of a deadly police shooting show an Oklahoma City police sergeant firing the fatal shot from a distance as the Black man ran from officers in a parking lot.

Sgt. Clifford Holman, 36, is charged with first-degree manslaughter for shooting Bennie Edwards, 60, in the back on Dec. 11.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater released videos of the shooting to The Oklahoman and the online news site NonDoc on Friday. Police late Friday afternoon also released bodycam videos.

The videos show Holman drops his Taser and fires three times after Edwards turns away and flees down the parking lot.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd's brother joins protest anthem project

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News