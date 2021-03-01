Videos show OKC police officer fatally shot fleeing Black man in back

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released videos of a deadly police shooting show an Oklahoma City police sergeant firing the fatal shot from a distance as the Black man ran from officers in a parking lot.

Sgt. Clifford Holman, 36, is charged with first-degree manslaughter for shooting Bennie Edwards, 60, in the back on Dec. 11.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater released videos of the shooting to The Oklahoman and the online news site NonDoc on Friday. Police late Friday afternoon also released bodycam videos.

The videos show Holman drops his Taser and fires three times after Edwards turns away and flees down the parking lot.