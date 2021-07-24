Video shows OHP pursuit involving spike strips that ended in fatal crash but wasn't considered a use of force

Use of force is the foreseeable effects — not actual effects — of an officer's actions, he said.

For example, if an officer shoots at a person but misses, that is still a use of deadly force.

"When an officer swings a baton, it’s a use of force," Stoughton said. "If an officer swung a baton and someone ducked and hit their head on a counter because they were ducking, you would say that that injury came about because of the way the person responded to the officer’s use of force.

“So you’d still have to ask, ‘Was the baton appropriate?’”

'Can you get them another time ... ?'

The pursuit raises questions about whether it was appropriate to engage in the chase, given the conditions and access to the vehicle's location via a GPS tracker.

Geoffrey Alpert is a University of South Carolina professor who has researched high-risk police activities for more than three decades.

Alpert said data from and reviews of StarChase — a company that produces GPS devices officers can shoot onto vehicles — show the safety and apprehension benefits of using technology rather than pursuing.