Vian man dies in motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike

A Vian man is dead after a fatal collision on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Shawn Crawford, 43, was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 8 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp. The motorcycle struck an elevated curve and ejected the driver. He then hit a metal sign support and came to rest in the grass. He was pronounced dead a the scene.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. OHP says that Crawford was wearing a helmet.