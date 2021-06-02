Vian man dies from injuries after Interstate 40 crash near Okemah

A Vian man succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after a Monday accident on Interstate 40 in Okfuskee County left him in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Martin Herlacher, 67, was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler east on Interstate 40 about four miles east of Okemah Monday around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle departed the road to the left into the median, causing the vehicle to roll over twice before coming to rest on its wheels, troopers said.

Troopers said the vehicle was driving at excessive speeds for the overcast and rainy conditions that day, and a seatbelt was not in use.

Herlacher was ejected about 40 feet from the vehicle, troopers said, and suffered head, leg and body injuries. He was transported to a Tulsa hospital, where he died Wednesday at about 1 p.m.