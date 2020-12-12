Veterans' stories sought for 'living' memorial to Purple Heart recipients

TAHLEQUAH — A memorial to military Purple Heart recipients has been officially dedicated, but the project is far from being considered complete.

Stories are still needed to go with it.

A project of Cherokee sculptor Troy Jackson and the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s Tahlequah chapter, the new Purple Heart Memorial depicts two warriors on the battlefield, one who’s been wounded, the other signaling for a medical helicopter.

But it’s also a “living memorial,” sponsors say, because it will allow visitors to access special videos using their smartphone QR scanner.

Those videos are of veterans telling their stories, and 15 to 20 interviews have been done so far.

Don Nichols, Tahlequah chapter commander, said the goal is to collect many more stories.

“We want to capture the stories of veterans, children of veterans, spouses of veterans, and let this provide a historical perspective of our times,” he said.