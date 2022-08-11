Veterans group sues over Stitt appointee to state commission

OKLAHOMA CITY — A veterans’ organization filed suit over Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointee to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday in Oklahoma County District Court, the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart and five of its members allege Stitt did not follow the law in appointing Robert W. Allen Jr. to the panel.

The suit alleges the appointment must come from a list of five names submitted by the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart, which did not occur.

The vacancy occurred when Stitt’s office notified Larry Wayne Van Schuyver, who was serving after being nominated by the group, that he was being removed from the panel that governs the seven veterans homes and hires the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Allen was unlawfully appointed without the consent of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The five other plaintiffs, including Van Schuyver, were nominated by the organization to replace Van Schuyver, according to the suit.

The suit alleges Stitt was required to appoint members from five names submitted by the following organizations: the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the National Guard Association of Oklahoma.

The governing board has nine members. The governor can appoint three members at-large. Members serve at the pleasure of the governor. When a vacancy occurs, the organization that is represented by the vacant post shall submit a list of five names to the governor for the replacement, according to the lawsuit.

“While Mr. Allen is believed to be a purple heart recipient, he has not been active in any of the Oklahoma chapters of the Order of the Purple Heart,” the suit alleges.

The plaintiffs want the court to declare that Allen is not qualified.

They want a declaration that the position for the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart is vacant and open for a proper appointment.

They are seeking a restraining order to prevent Allen from acting as a commissioner.

Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Van Schuyver and Paul D. Costilow sued Stitt in federal court, alleging he removed them from the commission for supporting Joel Kintsel, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kintsel made a failed attempt to unseat Stitt in the Republican primary.

The Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Commission gave Kintsel a leave of absence to run for office.

The suit alleges Stitt violated the plaintiff’s First Amendment rights.

Other members who voted for the leave have been removed from the panel.

