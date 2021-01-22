Veterans centers improving after COVID-19 outbreaks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s seven veterans centers are expected to return to normal operations soon after a battle with COVID-19.
As residents and staff members are vaccinated, the centers will be reopening and accepting new admissions, Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director, told a state Senate panel on Thursday.
Some 155 Oklahoma veterans center residents died after testing positive for COVID-19, but Kintsel said the virus may not have been responsible for all the deaths.
Several of the veterans centers saw significant outbreaks, and officials initially cut off visitation, as did all of the state’s nursing homes.
The veterans centers saw a severe downturn in population after not allowing new resident admissions and requiring three bed spaces to quarantine one resident, Kintsel said.
“The fact of the matter is we were the leaders really in the long-term care industry in Oklahoma in terms of shutting down,” Kintsel said. “It was a difficult decision at the time. We did take some criticism. But I think in retrospect, it was the right thing to do.”
The seven centers combined have a maximum capacity of 1,423 beds and a current population of 831, Kintsel said, adding that “we are much, much lower than we would normally be.”
In addition, the agency has a large staffing shortage, he said. It is meeting regulatory staffing minimums, but it is not near the staffing levels it saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, asked about the reasons behind the shortage, saying he knew staff members were reporting a lot of overtime.
Kintsel said it is a combination of factors.
Some people are scared to work in an environment where they might encounter COVID-19, he said.
In addition, it is hard to compete with the private sector, which is offering large monetary incentives for staffers, Kintsel said.
As for the staff who are remaining, “I think they are worn out,” he said. “There is not much opportunity to take time off because the tighter your staffing numbers get, the more you ask of the people who are still there.”
As more and more people are vaccinated, the agency will start again admitting veterans to the centers, Kintsel said.
He said one of the steps toward that goal is administering the vaccine.
All seven centers have received the first round of vaccinations for their patients and staff, Kintsel said.
“We are encouraged that we are at the end of the road in terms of COVID outbreaks,” he said. “All seven centers are on the road to having everyone vaccinated and being about to reopen and return to normality.”
