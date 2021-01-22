Veterans centers improving after COVID-19 outbreaks

In addition, the agency has a large staffing shortage, he said. It is meeting regulatory staffing minimums, but it is not near the staffing levels it saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, asked about the reasons behind the shortage, saying he knew staff members were reporting a lot of overtime.

Kintsel said it is a combination of factors.

Some people are scared to work in an environment where they might encounter COVID-19, he said.

In addition, it is hard to compete with the private sector, which is offering large monetary incentives for staffers, Kintsel said.

As for the staff who are remaining, “I think they are worn out,” he said. “There is not much opportunity to take time off because the tighter your staffing numbers get, the more you ask of the people who are still there.”

As more and more people are vaccinated, the agency will start again admitting veterans to the centers, Kintsel said.

He said one of the steps toward that goal is administering the vaccine.

All seven centers have received the first round of vaccinations for their patients and staff, Kintsel said.