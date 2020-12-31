Vaccine should be highly effective against more contagious COVID-19 mutation, so pandemic's end reliant on how many get immunized

The COVID-19 vaccine should still be highly effective against the virus’ new variants, so how soon we usher out the pandemic depends on how many people go get immunized, according to the physician who treated the first coronavirus patient in the U.S.

Dr. George Diaz said there likely will be enough vaccine produced in the next half year to reach herd immunity levels, but the question is whether enough people will get immunized as experts stave off misinformation and dogma.

During Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly virtual news conference Tuesday, Diaz addressed the two new COVID strains in the United Kingdom and South Africa that developed simultaneously but separately. Mutations in the virus’ spike protein have allowed them to bind easier to human cells, he said, thereby making each even more contagious but apparently not more deadly.

Diaz said the current vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) — not the virus itself — to teach the body’s immune system to generate multiple antibodies against the spike protein, known as a polyclonal response.