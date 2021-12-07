Vaccine push renewed as new cases nearly double in a week for Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health again is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the new omicron variant spreads in the U.S. and cases here have nearly doubled in only a week.
The state’s seven-day average for new cases hit 1,245 on Monday, up 83% from 679 only seven days earlier. The delta wave’s peak reached 2,806 in late August.
The 679 case average on Nov. 29 has become the low point following the delta surge, which remained much higher than the nadir of 99 new cases per day in early June after the fall and winter wave.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed noted in a statement Monday that the omicron variant has been identified in at least 17 states, though not yet in Oklahoma.
“We urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated, and for those who are fully vaccinated and eligible, get a booster dose for additional protection as we continue to learn more about the transmissibility of this new variant,” Reed said.
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 9% statewide in the same week’s span to a three-day average Monday of 522 from 479. Hospitalizations dropped to a low of 399 on Nov. 9, well above the low point of 106 in June before the delta variant rolled in.
The state no longer publishes cumulative hospitalization data in its regular updates to track weekly new COVID admissions, only recent hospital census figures.
Reed said the state’s Public Health Lab is sequencing all positive COVID-19 samples received by the lab. However, he didn’t specify in his statement what percentage of the total positive samples are actually being sent to the PHL — which might be a small fraction or substantial portion.
State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone didn’t clarify that issue for the Tulsa World, adding only that the State Health Department has again asked labs to send the state at least 10% of their positive PCR tests that meet certain criteria each week.
Reed encouraged Oklahomans who feel sick with COVID symptoms to get tested to help slow the virus’ spread and detect variants.
“As the winter holidays approach, we recommend Oklahomans follow the precautions that we know protect against severe illness, including the 3 W’s (wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance) and vaccination,” Reed said. “Doing so is a good way to give yourself peace of mind that you can gather and celebrate with loved ones without the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.”
