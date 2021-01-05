Vaccine appointments not available yet; 'patience' key for Oklahomans in Phase 2, officials say

Update (11 a.m. Tuesday): A registration app set to launch Thursday will determine eligibility within each priority group and get contact info to state health officials for notifications on when they can make an appointment to receive the vaccine.
“This is an exciting step, as we now have the opportunity to vaccinate larger priority groups in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, State Commissioner of Health. “We know Oklahomans are eager to find out when and where they can get the vaccine, and we’re thankful for their patience as our team quickly works to develop innovative solutions. We’re hopeful that the launch of this portal will ease confusion and create a seamless experience for all Oklahomans.”
Options are limited at this time for anyone unable to access the internet. State officials recommend these individuals seek help from a friend or family member to get registered on the online portal. Some have reported challenges trying to get through by phone to county health departments or 211 hotlines, another recommendation from the state for assistance getting registered.
"Registering information online will not reserve individuals a spot on any kind of list," according to the news release Tuesday. "Appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply in each county."
Correction: The story below, published Tuesday, misrepresented the functionality of the app rolling out Jan. 7. The app registers users for updates on how to make an appointment.
The state can’t open up COVID-19 vaccination appointments weeks in advance because it’s only notified by the federal government one week beforehand of how many doses it will receive.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is set to launch an app Thursday, but officials noted Monday in a virtual news conference that essentially all doses received in December already are scheduled for use.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said he hopes the weekly allotments are “fairly predictable” within a range but that it’s too soon to say there is a minimum level or a positive upward trend. On Dec. 29, the state was told the next shipment to parse out would be 32,550 doses this week, he said.
“Until we get better information from Operation Warp Speed at the federal level and better understand how much vaccine we have moving forward, we really have to do this one week at a time,” Reed said.
There have been 50,330 doses administered so far in Oklahoma out of 174,900 doses received, according to state data updated each Saturday. There are about 90 pod sites — points of distribution — selected statewide.
Reed said vaccinations have been “a little slower,” but that is to be expected when targeting specific populations. The pace should hasten as it is opened up to broader groups.
He noted there could be some leftover doses to dole out once large health systems are finished inoculating their health care staff, but the rest are already spoken for.
State officials asked for patience because the distribution process will be arduous.
“There’s going to be a lot of challenges in order to try to keep everything completely fair and on the same level,” Reed said. “That’s going to be a very difficult thing because those that are quicker on the draw are likely to get the vaccine quicker, unfortunately in some of these cases.
“We just need to keep providing opportunities. We need to get more vaccine in and provide as many opportunities as we can so the public can access their vaccine.”
Reed said the app will be Oklahomans’ best avenue to obtain the vaccine. People also can call their local health department or 211 for information.
The app will screen users to let them know where they fall in line under the state’s strategy and track when the vaccine becomes available to users to then obtain an appointment.
Reed acknowledged the technological divide is a problem, with the state looking into reserving a fraction of doses specifically for appointments made by phone call or means other than the app.
He encouraged family members to help older people who aren’t as comfortable with technology to navigate the app as the easiest option because phone lines are experiencing a heavy load.
OSDH also plans to put out messaging locally and statewide to keep people informed for when their turn comes and where to reach out for appointments.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, in a statement after OSDH’s news conference said they know some counties in Oklahoma and other states are struggling with the vaccine rollout.
“All of our providers stand ready to help,” Monks said. “The OSDH says a new vaccine e-appointment system should be in place later this week, which will develop more efficient access to this vital and safe vaccine.
“In the mean time, contacting your local health department or calling 211 is the best method to generate an appointment if you meet the required qualifications.”
As Phase 1 moves closer to wrapping up, the state is wading into the first part of Phase 2 vaccinations: expanded groups within health care, first responders and, in some areas, people ages 65 and older.
The state’s strategy isn’t to wait for every person qualified in the current phase before moving onto the next one because some areas will move through a phase more quickly.
“We chose not to leave any vaccine in the freezers,” said interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. “We want it in people’s arms, and we’d rather be waiting for resupply from the federal government than to have it the other way around.”
Separate from the state’s allotment to distribute, Walgreens and CVS in Oklahoma are receiving 13,650 doses per week from the federal government to vaccinate nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Reed said that Operation Warp Speed has set aside the appropriate number of “booster” or second doses for Oklahoma that aren’t included in the count of “prime” or first doses shipping each week.
He noted there are more than 1,000 health care providers who are approved to give COVID-19 vaccinations in Oklahoma, with another 600-plus in queue to be added to the list.
However, he said, only federally qualified health care centers so far have received the vaccine from the state because of the limited supply.
“We don’t have enough inventory to send it to groups beyond that yet,” Reed said. “That’s where we’re hoping to find out that we’ve got greater volume coming each week. At that point we will expand out to more and more providers around the state.”