Vaccine appointments not available yet; 'patience' key for Oklahomans in Phase 2, officials say

He noted there could be some leftover doses to dole out once large health systems are finished inoculating their health care staff, but the rest are already spoken for.

State officials asked for patience because the distribution process will be arduous.

“There’s going to be a lot of challenges in order to try to keep everything completely fair and on the same level,” Reed said. “That’s going to be a very difficult thing because those that are quicker on the draw are likely to get the vaccine quicker, unfortunately in some of these cases.

“We just need to keep providing opportunities. We need to get more vaccine in and provide as many opportunities as we can so the public can access their vaccine.”

Reed said the app will be Oklahomans’ best avenue to obtain the vaccine. People also can call their local health department or 211 for information.

The app will screen users to let them know where they fall in line under the state’s strategy and track when the vaccine becomes available to users to then obtain an appointment.