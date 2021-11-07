Vaccination protects better than natural immunity, study finds; shots still key to ending pandemic

People who were unvaccinated and had a recent COVID infection were found to be five times more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than those who were recently fully vaccinated and didn’t have a prior infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows the path toward COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease like the flu — rather than a global pandemic — is vaccination.

The study, published Oct. 29 in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, examined the cases of more than 7,000 individuals in nine states who were hospitalized with COVID-like illness.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said one of the most common questions he receives comes from individuals who have recovered from the disease and wonder if they should still get vaccinated.

The general answer is “yes” based on CDC recommendations, Bratzler said, and he pointed to the CDC’s latest research that shows the mRNA vaccines to be more protective than natural immunity.

Bratzler also noted that many breakthrough infections — people who were fully vaccinated and then caught COVID-19 — occurred in individuals who were older.