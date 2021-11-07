Vaccination protects better than natural immunity, study finds; shots still key to ending pandemic

People who were unvaccinated and had a recent COVID infection were found to be five times more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than those who were recently fully vaccinated and didn’t have a prior infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows the path toward COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease like the flu — rather than a global pandemic — is vaccination.
The study, published Oct. 29 in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, examined the cases of more than 7,000 individuals in nine states who were hospitalized with COVID-like illness.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said one of the most common questions he receives comes from individuals who have recovered from the disease and wonder if they should still get vaccinated.
The general answer is “yes” based on CDC recommendations, Bratzler said, and he pointed to the CDC’s latest research that shows the mRNA vaccines to be more protective than natural immunity.
Bratzler also noted that many breakthrough infections — people who were fully vaccinated and then caught COVID-19 — occurred in individuals who were older.
“Those are the people that really do seem to be lining up for the booster doses,” Bratzler said. “So I think the more booster doses that we get into the elderly and those that have high-risk conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19, I think we’ll continue to see case numbers continue to come down.”
For example, the vast majority of COVID hospital admissions in Oklahoma are unvaccinated people. Fully vaccinated individuals comprise only a fraction of hospitalizations but, among the fully vaccinated population, two-thirds were at least 65 years old.
In the most recent 30 days, 78.6% of COVID hospital admissions in Oklahoma were unvaccinated people — or 1,268 inpatients out of 1,613 total, according to state data released Wednesday.
But among the 270 fully vaccinated individuals admitted to hospitals, 182 or 67.4% were age 65 or older.
So 90% of COVID hospital admissions for the most recent 30 days in Oklahoma were either unvaccinated (1,268 people) or were fully vaccinated but at least 65 years old (182 people).
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma was at 654 reported Thursday, which is a 77% drop from 2,806 at the delta variant peak in late August.
However, that seven-day average remains 6.5 times higher than the low point in June of 99 per day.
Bratzler noted that “we truly might have been going to endemic levels” in June but then the delta variant swooped in and swiftly upended that relative calm.
“I don’t like saying it, but it is possible that a new variant could come out any place in the world where there is unmitigated spread of this virus,” Bratzler said. “So we have to keep our defenses up and just really be prepared at this point.”
Bratzler and many public health experts are cautioning against complacency.
Only about 38% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated, Dr. Jennifer Clark said Wednesday during her regular COVID presentation for Oklahoma State University’s Project ECHO series.
Clark noted that Europe appears to be driving a global rise in cases for the past couple of weeks. Delta plus is a variant on radar screens that is more prevalent in the U.K. at the moment, she said, but delta remains the primary concern in the U.S.
“This is a trend that we need to watch because we tend to follow what happens in Europe,” Clark said.
She pointed to CDC transmission maps that show the summer surge slowing in the southern U.S. as it rolls throughout the rest of the country after the delta wave began in Missouri.
There is still a high level of transmission in general across the U.S., she noted, adding that there appears to be a leveling off of cases likely attributable to fall gatherings.
“We need to not be complacent, this is the time to bring things way down before the holiday season and the flu season,” Clark said. “But unfortunately we’re not seeing that.”
Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network in Tulsa, said the pandemic’s trend is going in the correct direction.
Generally, Kendrick said that after a new age group becomes eligible to be vaccinated the test positivity rate declines.
The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine last week for ages 5 to 11, with the <&underline>Tulsa Health Department expecting the first doses this week</&underline>.
Kendrick said he is “fairly optimistic” and is looking forward to a happy holiday season as test positivity and case rates decline. He noted the caveat is any unknown variants that might develop.
“But again, we’ve reduced the likelihood of variants by having more folks immunized,” Kendrick said.
