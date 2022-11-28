 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Victims ID'd after fatal plane crash in far western Oklahoma

This Cessna 170 crashed at the Gage Airport around 8:30 a.m. Monday, killing both occupants, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Ellis County early Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Cessna 170 crashed at the Gage Airport around 8:30 a.m., killing both occupants, the OHP said in a social media post with images of the crash scene.

The Highway Patrol announced later Monday that the occupants were James Bruce, 54, of Shattuck and David Dodd Jr., 30, of Austin, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation, according to the OHP.

Gage is in far northwestern Oklahoma near the Panhandle.

