Update: Two National Guard soldiers injured in crash on I-44 near Vinita

Update: Two National Guard soldiers who are part of a team that helps stranded motorists were injured in a crash on Interstate 44 near Vinita on Monday.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 about 7 miles east of Vinita, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday night.

Troopers said a Humvee driven by one of the Guardsmen was hit by a tractor-trailer rig as the Humvee "slowed to utilize a 'cut through' to the highway's westbound lanes. Both the Humvee and the truck were eastbound.

The driver of the National Guard vehicle, Cody E. Casey, 32, of Oklahoma City, was pinned for about 20 minutes and was freed by Vinita and Afton firefighters, the OHP said. He had a leg injury and was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in good condition, the OHP reported.

His passenger, Callie A. Bryant, 24, of Oklahoma City, was treated for head, arm and leg injuries at the same hospital and released, troopers said.

Neither the truck driver nor his passenger, both of Conway, Arkansas, was injured.

Troopers attributed the crash to unsafe speed for road conditions. The roadway was snow packed, and it was continuing to snow at the time of the crash. Seat belts were in use by all involved, the OHP reported.