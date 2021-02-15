Update: Two National Guard soldiers injured in crash on I-44 near Vinita

Update: Two National Guard soldiers who are part of a team that helps stranded motorists were injured in a crash on Interstate 44 near Vinita on Monday.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 about 7 miles east of Vinita, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday night.
Troopers said a Humvee driven by one of the Guardsmen was hit by a tractor-trailer rig as the Humvee "slowed to utilize a 'cut through' to the highway's westbound lanes. Both the Humvee and the truck were eastbound.
The driver of the National Guard vehicle, Cody E. Casey, 32, of Oklahoma City, was pinned for about 20 minutes and was freed by Vinita and Afton firefighters, the OHP said. He had a leg injury and was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in good condition, the OHP reported.
His passenger, Callie A. Bryant, 24, of Oklahoma City, was treated for head, arm and leg injuries at the same hospital and released, troopers said.
Neither the truck driver nor his passenger, both of Conway, Arkansas, was injured.
Troopers attributed the crash to unsafe speed for road conditions. The roadway was snow packed, and it was continuing to snow at the time of the crash. Seat belts were in use by all involved, the OHP reported.
The National Guard personnel were part of one of the state’s many Stranded Motorist Assist Response Teams, which consist of National Guard members and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stationed throughout the interstate system during treacherous winter conditions.
Troopers shut down I-44 eastbound, diverting traffic at the Vinita exit, for about four hours while they investigated and cleared the crash.
Below is the story as it appears in Tuesday's Tulsa World.
Last week, Col. Brent Sugg, chief of the Highway Patrol, encouraged all Oklahoma residents to stay home during the unprecedented weather event.
“While we will be prepared to rescue stranded motorists, those rescues are dangerous, not only for the motoring public but our troopers and other first responders as well,” Sugg said in a news release. “Staying at home ensures your safety and the safety of others.”