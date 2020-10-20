Update: Silver Alert for Mannford man now canceled

Update 9:53 p.m.: The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the Silver Alert has been canceled.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Mannford on Tuesday afternoon.
Elvin Irwin, a 70-year-old white man, was wearing a white T-shirt, tan or khaki shorts, blue shoes and a University of Oklahoma ball cap when he was seen on West Maple Street in Mannford about 4:30 p.m.
Irwin has dementia and is without his medication.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mannford Police Department at 918-865-4141.
