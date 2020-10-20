 Skip to main content
Update: Silver Alert for Mannford man now canceled

Update 9:53 p.m.: The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the Silver Alert has been canceled.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Mannford on Tuesday afternoon. 

Elvin Irwin, a 70-year-old white man, was wearing a white T-shirt, tan or khaki shorts, blue shoes and a University of Oklahoma ball cap when he was seen on West Maple Street in Mannford about 4:30 p.m. 

Irwin has dementia and is without his medication. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mannford Police Department at 918-865-4141. 

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

