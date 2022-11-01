 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for Muskogee woman, 80

Muskogee Silver Alert

A Silver Alert was issued Nov. 1 for Carolyn Maines.

 Muskogee Police

Update (2 p.m.): Maines was found safe, Muskogee police said in a news release canceling the Silver Alert.

Muskogee Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday night.

Carolyn Maines suffers from dementia, according to a police news release, and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona, possibly trying to get to California. A family member saw her around 8 p.m. at her residence on the west side of Muskogee, police said.

Maines is about 5-foot-4, 180 pounds and wears glasses. She was wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and black shoes. She walks with a cane.

The tag on Maines' vehicle is Oklahoma IDZ959. Anyone who sees Maines or the vehicles is asked to call 911.

