Update: Police make contact with missing woman from Broken Arrow

Update (6 a.m. Friday): Police were able to contact Laura Brown, who has returned home safely, according to a news release.

Broken Arrow police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman they believe to be in danger.

Laura K. Brown, 58, was last seen in Copan, a town north of Bartlesville, after leaving a doctor's appointment in east Tulsa about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Chris Walker said Brown, a 5-foot-3, 125-pound white woman with brown hair and green eyes, has "several" medical issues for which she did not have necessary medication with her.

She was driving a gray 2017 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma license plate JKU085.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400 and reference case number 20-6246.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

