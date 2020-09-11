Update: Police make contact with missing woman from Broken Arrow

Update (6 a.m. Friday): Police were able to contact Laura Brown, who has returned home safely, according to a news release.
Broken Arrow police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman they believe to be in danger.
Laura K. Brown, 58, was last seen in Copan, a town north of Bartlesville, after leaving a doctor's appointment in east Tulsa about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officer Chris Walker said Brown, a 5-foot-3, 125-pound white woman with brown hair and green eyes, has "several" medical issues for which she did not have necessary medication with her.
She was driving a gray 2017 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma license plate JKU085.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400 and reference case number 20-6246.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
