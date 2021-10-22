 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: One lane of I-44 reopened near Big Cabin after two tractor-trailer rigs catch fire
0 Comments

Update: One lane of I-44 reopened near Big Cabin after two tractor-trailer rigs catch fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Update 7:30 p.m.: One westbound lane of Interstate 44 has been reopened after the collision, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said on Twitter. The outside lane will stay closed for an undetermined time.

Traffic is no longer being diverted of the interstate, but the entrance onto the Interstate will also stay closed.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the Vinita exit is closed after two tractor-trailer rigs caught fire following a collision Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Traffic is backed up several miles and is being diverted into Vinita on U.S. 60 following the incident that occurred about 3:30 p.m., OHP said. 

Troopers said the Big Cabin Fire Department is on scene.

No hazardous materials are believed to be involved.

Troopers said it is an injury collision but did not say the condition of the drivers involved.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Inhofe, Cole praise Colin Powell
Govt-and-politics

Inhofe, Cole praise Colin Powell

  • Updated

“In the words of our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, Colin Powell spoke to ‘the better angels of our nature,’" said Cole. "His calm voice in these turbulent times will be greatly missed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News