Update: New COVID-19 cases 'significantly down' this week, Oklahoma health commissioner says

  • Updated
Lance Frye

"Yesterday’s numbers were 1,558 cases," Health Commissioner Lance Frye said Wednesday. "A few days ago, we were at 4,000. That doesn’t seem right. That’s why we started looking into it."

 The Oklahoman file

Update (noon Thursday): An investigation has found no glitches with data, Oklahoma's health commissioner said after this week's lower-than-expected new case figures prompted an investigation.

"After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week," Commissioner Lance Frye said in a statement Thursday. "This is great news for our state and follows a trend of decreased cases we are seeing broadly nationwide. We are hopeful this trend will continue and are cautiously optimistic."

The except below published in the Thursday edition of the Oklahoman:

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a legislative budget hearing Wednesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye told state lawmakers the number of new daily COVID-19 infections reported in Oklahoma this week have been unusually low, likely due to a technical glitch at the health agency.

Employees at the State Department of Health are trying to figure out the exact problem, Frye said, noting he grew suspicious something was wrong when new daily cases dropped from nearly 4,000 per day last week to between 1,500 and 2,000 new daily cases this week.

"It just didn’t feel right to us that our numbers are dropping in the state when everyone we know is saying they’re testing positive," he said at the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Health. "So we started asking questions and looking into it and found out that the last couple of days, one of the systems has not been functioning as it was supposed to."

Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com.

