Update: Multiple agencies searching after toddler reported missing from Okemah area

091322-tul-nws-missingchild-p1

Ares Muse, 2, was reported missing early Monday from his Okemah-area home.

 Provided

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is asking the public for help as it tries to find a toddler reported missing from his Okemah-area home early Monday.

A photo was shared on social media of 2-year-old Ares Muse.

He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in black footed pajamas with orange and green dinosaurs on them, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

At least a dozen local law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search, according to investigators. 

"At this time investigators do not believe this to be an abduction," according to OHP.

Those with information are asked to call the Lighthorse Police Department at 918-732-7800.

