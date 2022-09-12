Update: Missing toddler found dead near Okemah home

A young boy was found dead during a daylong search after he was reported missing from his Okemah-area home early Monday, Muscogee Nation Press Secretary Jason Salsman told a press conference Monday evening.

Ares Muse, 2, was reported missing about 1:30 a.m., and more than 20 agencies assisted in the search for the toddler, Salsman said.

He was found about 6 p.m.

Salsman couldn't say how the boy died or where exactly he was found, only that it was within the search area. However, an email from the Department of Public Safety received by the Tulsa World indicates that a team from Pontotoc County and the Colgate Fire Department found Ares' body about six-tenths of a mile south of his home.

"Right now we just ask that prayers that were prayed today from all over Oklahoma shift those prayers now to the family and to the law enforcement that poured their hearts into today's search," Salsman said.

"The hardest thing for them is when it turns out like it did today. We talked all day long about wanting a good outcome, and we didn't get that."

No criminal charges have been filed, Salsman said, and no one has been arrested.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a news release before Ares was found that it did not believe he had been abducted.

At the press conference, Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol spoke of the effort between law enforcement, first responders, horseback riders and canine searchers. "This is a serious, significant investigation, and when something like this happens, this is how we operate in Oklahoma," he said.

"We hate to (have) to give news like this. This was a concerted effort to try to bring closure the way it needed to happen, but unfortunately the little one was found deceased."

​Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill was also at the search area but did not give a statement at the time of the press conference.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department will be investigating the death.