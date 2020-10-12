Update: Missing 70-year-old woman found

Update: Molly Gregg has been found. Police report they found her at her dialysis appointment, receiving treatment and sound of mind.
An earlier version of this story appears below.
Drumright police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing 70-year-old woman.
Molly Gregg, a white woman said to be wearing a green and white blouse, was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday at Mexican restaurant along Oklahoma 33 near North 3520 Road in Cushing.
Gregg reportedly missed a dialysis treatment, and a physician told police that will cause her to suffer "rapid mental declination," according to the alert.
Gregg was reportedly driving a light blue 2001 Lexus R33, Oklahoma tag CUSH36.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
