Update: Hostage released, Yale Police chief says; negotiation continues with man alone inside residence

Update (1:40 p.m.): According to Yale Police Chief Phillip Kelly, a domestic disturbance prompted the response, and a man took his mother hostage.

The man released his mother, Kelly said. Negotiators continue to work with the man, believed to be suicidal, who is alone in the residence.

SWAT teams from multiple jurisdictions are converging upon a small town in Payne County on reports of a hostage situation, according to Stillwater Police Department.

Negotiators have been on scene since about 12:40 at an undisclosed location in Yale, about 43 miles west of Tulsa, a news release states.

Yale has a population of about 1,100.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

