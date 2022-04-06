 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Hostage released, Yale Police chief says; negotiation continues with man alone inside residence

  • Updated
  • 0

Update (1:40 p.m.): According to Yale Police Chief Phillip Kelly, a domestic disturbance prompted the response, and a man took his mother hostage.

The man released his mother, Kelly said. Negotiators continue to work with the man, believed to be suicidal, who is alone in the residence.

SWAT teams from multiple jurisdictions are converging upon a small town in Payne County on reports of a hostage situation, according to Stillwater Police Department.

Negotiators have been on scene since about 12:40 at an undisclosed location in Yale, about 43 miles west of Tulsa, a news release states.

Yale has a population of about 1,100.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order amid deepening crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert