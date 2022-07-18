Update: Area 'secured' after Muscogee Nation complex closes early due to potential 'hazardous material situation'

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tribal Complex closed early on Monday due to a reported "hazardous material situation" in a building on the Okmulgee campus, Mvskoke Media reported in a Facebook post, and Muscogee Nation officials said the area is now "secure."

An email reportedly was sent to Muscogee Nation employees warning them not to open any physical mail or envelopes until further notice.

Muscogee Nation Press Secretary Jason Salsman told the Tulsa World that Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police arrived at the scene and asked for assistance from other agencies.

"At this time, the area is secure, and the investigation is ongoing," Salsman said.

The situation was reported at the Commerce Building, which houses the Small Business Development Center and Mvskoke Loan Fund and is adjacent to the Solomon McCombs Building, where many citizen services and offices are located.

Employees and citizens are asked to stay away from the Commerce Building at this time.