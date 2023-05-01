Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an alert Monday morning on behalf of county officials searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen with her 16-year-old friend in the McAlester area.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said Ivy Webster, 14, reportedly did not return home when expected Sunday after she and Brittany Brewer, 16, left Henryetta the day before.

Officials believe it's possible the girls are traveling with Jesse McFadden, 39, of McAlester in his white Chevrolet Avalanche truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol alert.

According to online court records, McFadden had a trial date in Muskogee County set for Monday on charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology and a child pornography complaint.

Webster was last seen wearing a black Vans hoodie and jeans with holes ripped in the knees. Brewer was reportedly wearing a black swimsuit, blue shorts with white flowers and white tennis shoes.

As the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 918-756-4311 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, call 918-516-8332 or email info.ocs@okmulgeecounty.gov.

