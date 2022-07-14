Unused economic incentive funds should go for inflation relief, Oklahoma House Democrats say

OKLAHOMA CITY — The hundreds of millions of dollars set aside to attract Panasonic Energy to Oklahoma should now be used for inflation relief and core services, House Democrats said Thursday.

Panasonic announced Wednesday that it would locate a massive plant to build batteries for electric vehicles in Kansas. Oklahoma was vying for the plant.

This spring, lawmakers passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4455, which would have provided up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation to lure the company to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said in a press conference Thursday that the funds now should be used to mitigate the impact of inflation on state residents.

“With yesterday’s announcement that Panasonic would locate to Kansas and not Oklahoma, House Democrats think it is appropriate to discuss shifting our focus from attracting this billion-dollar company to using that money to provide relief to Oklahoma families,” Virgin said.

“We now have an opportunity to provide Oklahomans relief at the grocery store and the gas pump.”

Virgin said the money should be put into the state's coffers so the state’s gas tax can be put on hold and the state sales tax on groceries can be cut.

In the alternative, the funds should be used for education, she said.

Noting that the state has a record-high savings account, she said the $698 million should not be added to that account.

Earlier this summer, lawmakers convened a third special session called by Stitt to provide tax relief for Oklahomans during this time of inflation. Stitt was not satisfied with what the Legislature had done in the regular session.

He called on lawmakers to drop the 4.75% top personal income tax rate down to 4.5% and to eliminate the state’s 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

Stitt had vetoed bills that would have provided for a $75 tax rebate for single filers and a $150 rebate for married couples, saying it didn't provide enough relief for Oklahoma residents. He also vetoed a bill that would have eliminated a 1.25% tax on vehicle purchases, saying it would provide relief for only a limited population.

During the special session, the Legislature sent no bills to the governor, but Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat formed a committee to study tax reform.

As for the economic incentives that now won't be going to Panasonic, Treat said Thursday that “House Bill 4455 was passed to put us in the best position to land major economic investments in the state while ensuring no money would be spent without specific benchmarks being met by investors.”

“Oklahoma is still in contention for numerous major investments that we are hopeful will come to fruition. These deals are being negotiated by the governor and his team while staying within the framework we put forth in the legislation.”

House leadership and Stitt had no comment on Virgin’s remarks.