'Unnecessary suffering': Oklahomans are dying of COVID at nearly twice the U.S. rate

The unavoidable agony in the pandemic is behind us, but Oklahoma is in the thick of “unnecessary suffering” as overwhelmed hospitals and distraught health care workers try to cope, according to a COVID data expert.

Oklahomans are dying of COVID at nearly twice the rate of the U.S. — a top 10 ranking in the country — in a state that also rates poorly for cumulative vaccinations.

More than 90% of the state’s hospitalized COVID patients since July 1 have been unvaccinated people. That date is about when the delta variant-fueled surge began here.

Since July 11, 395 Oklahomans have died with COVID-19 infections; 53 vaccine-breakthrough cases have ended in deaths.

“It’s one thing to have had the death (rate) at the beginning of this pandemic because we didn’t know any better,” said Dr. Jennifer Clark, who leads Project ECHO’s COVID-19 data and information sessions for Oklahoma State University and described virus-related deaths and illness as “necessary suffering” before vaccines and advanced therapeutics became available. “All of the deaths that we have now, so many of them are unnecessary and preventable.

“And that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers.”