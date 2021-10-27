University of Tulsa to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8

The University of Tulsa will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, the university announced Wednesday.

"On Sept. 9, President Biden signed an executive order directing that all employees of contractors that do business with the federal government are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19," TU said in a statement.

"The University of Tulsa is a federal contractor, and the order applies to TU along with most other research universities. Universities in Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, Virginia and elsewhere have begun notifying their communities of the need to comply.

"After concerted efforts to incentivize and educate our employees about the personal and community benefits of receiving a vaccine, the vast majority of TU employees already are immunized against COVID-19," the statement says.

"While these voluntary efforts have proven effective, as demonstrated by our high vaccination rate and our low number of cases, we have no option but to comply with the mandate."

The executive order requires federal contractor employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, TU said.