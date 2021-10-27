 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Tulsa to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8
0 Comments
top story

University of Tulsa to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aerial (copy) (copy)

The University of Tulsa campus is seen in this aerial photo in 2018.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

The University of Tulsa will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, the university announced Wednesday.

"On Sept. 9, President Biden signed an executive order directing that all employees of contractors that do business with the federal government are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19," TU said in a statement.

"The University of Tulsa is a federal contractor, and the order applies to TU along with most other research universities. Universities in Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, Virginia and elsewhere have begun notifying their communities of the need to comply.

"After concerted efforts to incentivize and educate our employees about the personal and community benefits of receiving a vaccine, the vast majority of TU employees already are immunized against COVID-19," the statement says.

"While these voluntary efforts have proven effective, as demonstrated by our high vaccination rate and our low number of cases, we have no option but to comply with the mandate."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The executive order requires federal contractor employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, TU said.

"We have informed our employees of this mandate and will provide support so they can receive the required vaccine in a timely manner or can complete the process to successfully request an exemption on medical or religious grounds."

TU has about 900 employees — about 300 faculty members and 600 staff, a university spokeswoman said.

Featured video: Oklahoma governor addresses President Biden's vaccination requirement

Oct. 14, 2021 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he does not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News