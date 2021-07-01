Unemployment claims moderately decline as state ends enhanced federal benefits for Oklahomans to spur employment

“Once an application is approved it will be reviewed once more to verify documents. Claimants that receive a full approval on their application will be notified via email.”

To be eligible for the Back to Work Initiative, claimants need to have already worked and show paystubs for six weeks of full-time employment at the time of their application.

Following completion, applications will be reviewed individually to verify paystubs and program eligibility.

The first payments for this program are expected to be made the week of July 12-16. Oklahomans can submit their application for the Back to Work Initiative at oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 10,358 the week ending June 19 to 9,195 the following week.

But the four-week moving average of continued claims, considered a more stable measure of claims trends, increased for the fourth consecutive week, going from 31,754 the week ending June 12 to 34,203 the following week.