Unemployment claims moderately decline as state ends enhanced federal benefits for Oklahomans to spur employment

As enhanced federal unemployment benefits were ending in Oklahoma, first-time unemployment claims declined for the second consecutive week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department, in its weekly report, said initial jobless claims in the state declined nearly 12% during the week ending Saturday, from an upwardly revised 9,161 the week ending June 19 to 8,072 claims the following week.
Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the third consecutive week, from a revised 34,392 claims the week ending June 12 to 30,957 claims the following week.
Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the state’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, including a $300 weekly payment to claimants, effective last Sunday.
He said the goal was to get more employees to take jobs. In place of the enhanced benefits, Stitt offered a $1,200 payment to the first 20,000 workers who return to work and stay on the job for at least six weeks.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt talked about the progress of the incentive program.
“So far, over 9,000 Oklahomans have had success accessing the application, and on average, have completed it in five minutes or less,” Zumwalt said in a news release.
“Once an application is approved it will be reviewed once more to verify documents. Claimants that receive a full approval on their application will be notified via email.”
To be eligible for the Back to Work Initiative, claimants need to have already worked and show paystubs for six weeks of full-time employment at the time of their application.
Following completion, applications will be reviewed individually to verify paystubs and program eligibility.
The first payments for this program are expected to be made the week of July 12-16. Oklahomans can submit their application for the Back to Work Initiative at oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.
Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 10,358 the week ending June 19 to 9,195 the following week.
But the four-week moving average of continued claims, considered a more stable measure of claims trends, increased for the fourth consecutive week, going from 31,754 the week ending June 12 to 34,203 the following week.
About two weeks before the enhanced federal benefit program for gig and contract employees ended in the state Saturday, about 15,000 Oklahomans were still receiving benefits, the DOL said, reporting the latest figures.
Another 32,000 Oklahomans who had exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits received enhanced federal benefits the week ending June 12 under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
Nationally, initial claims for unemployment compensation declined by 51,000 to 364,000, which is the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.