Unemployment claims decline to lowest level since pandemic began

The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims last week is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, yet it is still 50% higher than the number at the same time two years ago, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,253 workers filed initial claims for unemployment compensation in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday.
The number of initial claims filed last week is one-third fewer than the revised number of 3,146 who filed first-time claims the prior week.
This marks the fewest number of initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020, when 1,836 first-time claims were logged.
“I'm thrilled to continue to see unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma, nearing pre-pandemic levels statewide,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director, in written comments. “Last week, the agency paid out just $5.5 million in state benefits from the (Unemployment Insurance) Trust Fund, which is the lowest weekly payout of UI benefits since February 2020.
“This is great news for our state's employers and the state workforce as the state’s economy continues to trend in the right direction and people are getting back to work.”
The number of filings for continued claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment, also declined, according to the report.
The Department of Labor said 22,947 continued claims were filed the week ending Saturday, a nearly 20% drop compared to the 27,549 continued claims filed the prior week.
The number of claims, both initial and continued, averaged over a four-week period also showed declining numbers.
The four-week, moving average of initial claims declined from 3,770 the week ending Aug. 14 to 3,626 claims the following week, the ninth consecutive period of declining numbers.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 29,173 the week ending Aug. 14 to 27,487 the following week.
Elsewhere, jobless claims in neighboring states were a mixed bag last week with Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas posting declining numbers while Colorado and Missouri reported higher numbers of claims.
In Missouri, initial claims increased nearly 100%, rising from 3,794 the week ending Aug. 21 to 10,631 last week.
Nationwide, initial claims declined by 14,000 to 340,000.
The OESC noted in its written comments that both Oklahoma City and Tulsa reached prepandemic unemployment numbers in July, with Oklahoma City’s numbers falling to 2.8% and Tulsa’s falling to 3.1%. In comparison, in July 2019, Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate was 3% and Tulsa’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.
“The drop in unemployment claims in our largest metropolitan areas is a positive indicator of the state’s progress, and we hope to continue to see progress in the coming months,” said Zumwalt.
Featured video: Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for
Featured gallery