Unemployment claims continue to decline; state officials say 75% of calls now resolved on first attempt

First-time unemployment claims declined by nearly 9% in Oklahoma last week from the prior week's revised figures, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,594 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Oklahoma, compared to 5,031 initial claims the previous week.

Last week was the 28th consecutive week that the four-week moving average of continued claims declined, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Oklahoma has averaged about 5,200 initial claims each week for the past four months, more than double the average number filed during the same period just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic's prompting of business layoffs and furloughs.

The slight decline in initial claims comes as officials with the OESC said last week that claimants should not lose a week of benefits as they roll out the latest temporary federal benefit program.

Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a series of videos on social media Saturday that "99%" of claimants will be able to file a claim as they normally would under the new Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers program, which provides up to 11 additional weeks of unemployment for those who have exhausted their eligibility in other programs.