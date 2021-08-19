 Skip to main content
Unemployment claims continue to decline in state; four-week average hits pandemic low
  Updated
050721-tul-biz-unemployment-p1

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,521 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment compensation benefits the week ending Saturday. That compares to an upwardly revised figure of 3,838 the prior week. Here, a woman fills out an application at a job fair.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

First-time unemployment claims declined by 8% in Oklahoma last week from the previous week, while the four-week moving average of initial claims here hit a 17-month low, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,521 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday. That is down from the upwardly revised figure of 3,838 the prior week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, maintained a declining trend in effect since early July with 26,908 claims filed the week ending Saturday compared to 30,107 claims filed the prior week.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 4,859 the week ending July 31 to 3,872 the following week, marking its lowest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the fourth consecutive week to 29,765.

Nationally, the trend was similar to that in Oklahoma, with initial claims declining by 29,000 to 348,000, its lowest level since March 14, 2020.

Colorado and New Mexico were the only neighboring states to report an increase in initial filings over the prior week.

Initial claims in New Mexico more than doubled last week, while Colorado saw a slight increase in first-time claims.

State officials, who wait a week to comment on the latest jobless figures, noted in a press release Thursday that initial claims increased slightly the week ending Aug. 7, compared to the prior week.

That week “we saw an increase in both initial and continued claims, which follows the national trends we are seeing,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission executive director. “However, Oklahoma is continuing to see a decline in both four-week moving averages, which is a good indication of the positive direction our state is headed.”

Individuals who filed for unemployment between May 2 and May 15 and who work two part-time jobs or one full-time job of 32 hours or more per week for six consecutive weeks are eligible for the governor’s $1,200 Back to Work Initiative. Eligible Oklahomans can apply at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

