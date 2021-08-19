Unemployment claims continue to decline in state; four-week average hits pandemic low

First-time unemployment claims declined by 8% in Oklahoma last week from the previous week, while the four-week moving average of initial claims here hit a 17-month low, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,521 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday. That is down from the upwardly revised figure of 3,838 the prior week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, maintained a declining trend in effect since early July with 26,908 claims filed the week ending Saturday compared to 30,107 claims filed the prior week.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 4,859 the week ending July 31 to 3,872 the following week, marking its lowest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the fourth consecutive week to 29,765.

Nationally, the trend was similar to that in Oklahoma, with initial claims declining by 29,000 to 348,000, its lowest level since March 14, 2020.

Colorado and New Mexico were the only neighboring states to report an increase in initial filings over the prior week.