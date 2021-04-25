UCO researchers working to reverse 'alarming' veteran suicide trends in Oklahoma as part of Governor's Challenge

Hudson, vice president of ClearForce, said organizations make it easy for veterans to reach out — but that isn't enough.

With better data in a secure environment, he said, groups can potentially identify triggers early to be proactive in offering tailored help and resources.

"Why does the veteran always have to ask for help? Why do they have to knock on our door?" Hudson said. "That's our goal, how do we flip the model and change it so we reach out to the veteran. We want to reach out to the veteran in a way to empower them, not fix them."

UCO has submitted a pilot project proposal for a $450,000 grant from the National Institute of Mental Health to develop an app with a predictive algorithm to engage with veterans contemplating suicide.

Kinders said veterans in crisis will be directly connected to their counselors or safety nets via smartphones or smartwatches. Veterans can regularly report how they feel and an action plan they devise themselves will kick in if they are experiencing mental distress or begin to ideate suicide.