U.S. Supreme Court dissolves stay for execution; John Marion Grant to be put to death Thursday

McALESTER — The state of Oklahoma prepared to carry out its first lethal injection Thursday afternoon since 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court dissolved a stay of execution for John Marion Grant.

Grant, a 60-year-old who has been on the state’s death row for more than 20 years, was set for execution at 4 p.m. at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

He was convicted in Osage County District Court of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter. Grant was an inmate at the Hominy prison when he pulled the 58-year-old food service supervisor into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times, including five wounds to her vital organs.

The U.S. 10th Circuit of Appeals issued a temporary stay of execution on Wednesday for Grant and fellow death-row inmate Julius Jones. The stay for Jones was also dissolved Thursday by the Supreme Court.

Grant and Jones had been removed from a federal lawsuit by a group of inmates challenging the state’s execution protocol.

The 10th Circuit appeals court reinstated them to the lawsuit, but a federal judge on Monday declined to stay their executions. They appealed that decision to the 10th Circuit.