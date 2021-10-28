U.S. Supreme Court dissolves stay for execution; John Marion Grant to be put to death Thursday

McALESTER — The state of Oklahoma prepared to carry out its first lethal injection Thursday afternoon since 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court dissolved a stay of execution for John Marion Grant.
Grant, a 60-year-old who has been on the state’s death row for more than 20 years, was set for execution at 4 p.m. at the state penitentiary in McAlester.
He was convicted in Osage County District Court of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter. Grant was an inmate at the Hominy prison when he pulled the 58-year-old food service supervisor into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times, including five wounds to her vital organs.
The U.S. 10th Circuit of Appeals issued a temporary stay of execution on Wednesday for Grant and fellow death-row inmate Julius Jones. The stay for Jones was also dissolved Thursday by the Supreme Court.
Grant and Jones had been removed from a federal lawsuit by a group of inmates challenging the state’s execution protocol.
The 10th Circuit appeals court reinstated them to the lawsuit, but a federal judge on Monday declined to stay their executions. They appealed that decision to the 10th Circuit.
In its order granting the temporary stays, the appellate court said Grant and Jones “risk being unable to present what may be a viable Eighth Amendment claim to the federal courts before they are executed using the method they have challenged.”
At issue is the state’s three-drug protocol for executions. The state uses Midazolam as a sedative, vecuronium bromide as a paralytic and to stop breathing, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.
A group of death-row inmates has continued to challenge the use of Midazolam. That challenge is pending in federal court, where a judge has set a trial for February.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office had sought an emergency request for relief from the U.S. Supreme Court that would allow it to resume Grant’s scheduled execution.
The state halted its use of the death penalty in 2015 after the problematic executions of Clayton Lockett and Charles Warner.
Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after his April 2014 execution began, officials said at the time. Officials reported struggling to find a suitable IV line during Lockett’s 2014 execution, resulting in what court documents revealed was a “bloody mess,” the Tulsa World has previously reported.
An incorrect drug was included in the state’s lethal injection cocktail used for Warner’s January 2015 execution, reports indicate.