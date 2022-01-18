U.S. Supreme Court carries over decision on whether to take McGirt appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court took no action Tuesday on a series of appeals filed by the state of Oklahoma that seek to overturn the court’s landmark McGirt decision or expand it to permit state action in some cases.
The non-decision, the second in consecutive weeks, means the state of Oklahoma’s quest to overturn the controversial 2020 ruling is still alive as new McGirt-based cases continue to be filed in both federal and tribal courts.
The court also declined to take up the case of an inmate who challenged a state appellate court’s ruling that the Citizen Potawatomi Nation reservation was not Indian Country for purposes of determining tribal jurisdiction.
The inmate, Travis Wayne Bentley, is serving a 25-year state prison term after he was convicted of manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and possession of drug paraphernalia in Cleveland County.
The Supreme Court also turned away a McGirt-related appeal of Byron White, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2000 in Mayes County.
The state of Oklahoma has filed dozens of appeals with the Supreme Court that challenge the McGirt decision or alternatively ask that it be expanded to grant the state concurrent jurisdiction in some cases.
The Supreme Court issued its McGirt ruling in July 2020.
The landmark decision recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disestablished by Congress.
The ruling meant since statehood, the state of Oklahoma has not had jurisdiction to try cases involving members of federally-recognized tribes for major crimes when they occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals has since expanded the ruling to include five other tribes’ reservations with similar U.S government treaties.
As a result, much of the eastern half of Oklahoma has been acknowledged to be “Indian Country” when it comes to tribal criminal jurisdiction.
In such cases, the federal government retains jurisdiction over major crimes that occur within one of the six tribal reservations including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole and Quapaw nations, when the victim is tribal and the suspect is non-tribal.
The Court is scheduled to hold its next closed-door conference on Friday, with a decision on whether to take the cases announced as soon as the following Monday.