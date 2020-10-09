 Skip to main content
Two reported dead after pickup, UTV crash in Okfuskee County

Two people died early Friday and a third was hospitalized after a pickup and utility vehicle crashed west of Henryetta in Okfuskee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Nicholas King, 33, was driving a 2020 Coleman Outfitter utility terrain vehicle when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado around 2:20 a.m. Friday, killing King and his passenger, 25-year-old Brice McGirt.

An OHP trooper reported that the crash site is on old Oklahoma 62 about 5 miles west of Henryetta.

King, of Henryetta, and McGirt, of Schulter, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHP briefing.

The driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Jordan Pearson of Henryetta, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital, where he reportedly was stable despite having multiple injuries.

The OHP's report says Weleetka firefighters extracted Pearson — who had no passengers — from his vehicle and indicates that none of the three men was using seat belts.

