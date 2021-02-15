 Skip to main content
Two National Guard soldiers injured in crash on I-44 near Vinita

Two National Guard soldiers injured in crash on I-44 near Vinita

Two National Guard soldiers were injured in a crash on Interstate 44 near Vinita on Monday, the agency reported. 

The personnel were part of one of the state's many Stranded Motorist Assist Response Teams, which consist of National Guard members and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stationed throughout the interstate system during treacherous winter conditions. 

Troopers shut down I-44 eastbound, diverting traffic at the Vinita exit, for about four hours beginning at 11 a.m. while they investigated and cleared the crash. 

Details of the crash were not yet available, but Maj. Kristin Tschetter said the two injured Guard members were in a Humvee at the time and were taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The other vehicle involved reportedly was civilian and large, such as a tractor-trailer or dump truck. 

Last week, Col. Brent Sugg, chief of the Highway Patrol, encouraged all Oklahoma residents to stay home during the unprecedented weather event. 

“While we will be prepared to rescue stranded motorists, those rescues are dangerous, not only for the motoring public but our troopers and other first responders as well," Sugg said in a news release. "Staying at home ensures your safety and the safety of others.”

