Two National Guard service members injured in crash along I-44 near Vinita

Two National Guard service members were injured in a crash along I-44 near Vinita on Monday, the agency reported. 

The personnel were part of one of the state's many Stranded Motorist Assist Response Teams, which consist of National Guard members and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stationed throughout the interstate system during the treacherous winter conditions. 

Troopers shut down I-44 eastbound, diverting traffic at the Vinita exit, for about four hours beginning at 11 a.m. while they investigated the crash. 

Exact details of the crash were not yet available, but Maj. Kristin Tschetter said the two injured Guard members were in a Humvee at the time and were taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle involved was reportedly civilian and large, such as a semi-trailer or dump truck. 

Last week, Colonel Brent Sugg, Chief of the Highway Patrol, encouraged all Oklahoma residents to stay home during the unprecedented weather event. 

“While we will be prepared to rescue stranded motorists, those rescues are dangerous, not only for the motoring public but our troopers and other first responders as well," Sugg said in a news release. "Staying at home ensures your safety and the safety of others.”

