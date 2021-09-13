Two McAlester teenagers, two adults killed in single-vehicle rollover

A single-vehicle crash killed four McAlester residents, including two teens, and left another adult hospitalized Sunday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred along Oklahoma 31A just south of Stuart in Pittsburg County about 5:20 p.m.. Troopers said the 2019 Genesis carrying the five people ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, rolling at least once before landing on its top.

Troopers were trying to determine who in the vehicle was driving, as no one involved was wearing a seat belt. No one was ejected.

The adults who died at the scene were identified as Meghan Ransome and Christopher Carrion, both 30. The teenage boys, whose names were withheld, were 13 and 14.

The surviving adult was a 33-year-old man, also of McAlester. He was flown to a Tulsa hospital and was stable, according to the OHP's report.

