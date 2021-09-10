 Skip to main content
Two LeFlore County teens dead after pickup careens into tree; third hospitalized
  • Updated
Two teenagers died and another was hospitalized after a pickup careened into a tree in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The youths, whose names were not released, were eastbound in a 1998 Ford F-150 on Conser Road about 9 p.m. Monday when the pickup went off the road on a curve and struck a tree about 2 miles west of Hodgen. 

The driver, a 17-year-old Wister girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her two passengers, a 16-year-old Howe girl and a 15-year-old Wister girl, were flown to a Tulsa hospital. The 15-year-old died Tuesday, and the 16-year-old was listed as stable, the OHP report states. 

Troopers attributed the crash to speed. 

None of the girls was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

