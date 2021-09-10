Two LeFlore County teens dead after pickup careens into tree; third hospitalized

Two teenagers died and another was hospitalized after a pickup careened into a tree in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The youths, whose names were not released, were eastbound in a 1998 Ford F-150 on Conser Road about 9 p.m. Monday when the pickup went off the road on a curve and struck a tree about 2 miles west of Hodgen.
The driver, a 17-year-old Wister girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her two passengers, a 16-year-old Howe girl and a 15-year-old Wister girl, were flown to a Tulsa hospital. The 15-year-old died Tuesday, and the 16-year-old was listed as stable, the OHP report states.
Troopers attributed the crash to speed.
None of the girls was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
