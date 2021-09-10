Two Le Flore County teens dead after truck careens into tree; third hospitalized

Two teenagers were killed and another was hospitalized after a truck careened into a tree in Le Flore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The juveniles, whose names were withheld, were eastbound in a 1998 Ford F-150 on Conser Road about 9 p.m. Monday when the truck shot off a curve about two miles west of Hodgen and struck a tree to the south.

The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old Wister girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her two passengers, a 16-year-old Howe girl and a 15-year-old Wister girl, were flown to a Tulsa hospital. The 15 year-old died Tuesday, and the 16-year-old is listed in stable condition, the report states.

Troopers attributed the cause of the crash to speed and say the condition of the driver remains under investigation.

None of the girls were wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

