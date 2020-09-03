Two killed in head-on collision near Chouteau

Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Chouteau on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Melissa Evans, 56, of Claremore was driving east on U.S. 412 when her car crossed the median and struck a westbound pickup head-on about 8:35 a.m., according to the OHP report.
Both Evans and the pickup's driver, George Blaylock, 81, of Salina were pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The two were pinned in their vehicles for about 2½ hours.
The pickup's passenger, a 52-year-old Spavinaw man, was partially ejected. He was taken to a hospital in guarded condition, the report states.
Troopers reported that all occupants involved were wearing seat belts.
