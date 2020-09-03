 Skip to main content
Two killed in head-on collision near Chouteau

OHP stock sign

MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Chouteau on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Melissa Evans, 56, of Claremore was driving east on U.S. 412 when her car crossed the median and struck a westbound pickup head-on about 8:35 a.m., according to the OHP report. 

Both Evans and the pickup's driver, George Blaylock, 81, of Salina were pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The two were pinned in their vehicles for about 2½ hours. 

The pickup's passenger, a 52-year-old Spavinaw man, was partially ejected. He was taken to a hospital in guarded condition, the report states. 

Troopers reported that all occupants involved were wearing seat belts. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

