Two killed in four-vehicle collision on Muskogee Turnpike

Two people were killed early Monday in a four-vehicle collision that forced both directions of the Muskogee Turnpike to be closed to traffic for more than three hours.

Emmanuel Lopez, 35, of Coweta was ejected from a 2003 Ram 1500 and died at the scene northwest of Coweta, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported.

Betty Summers, 82, of Lavaca, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the 2015 Nissan Versa in which she was a passenger, a 53-year-old Charleston, Arkansas, woman, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in poor condition, troopers said.

Two other involved vehicles were driven by a 25-year-old Wagoner man and a 48-year-old Stilwell woman, neither of whom was injured, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Details of the crash, which occurred about 12:45 p.m., remained under investigation later Monday, according to an OHP news release. Troopers did not report whether any of those involved had been wearing seat belts.