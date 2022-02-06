Two former Tulsa World journalists among new class at the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame

This year’s class for the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame includes a lot of journalists who have served audiences in Tulsa.
That includes two former Tulsa World journalists, longtime restaurant critic Scott Cherry and founder of the newspaper’s award-winning teen section and former editor Barbara Byrne Allen.
The 52nd annual luncheon and induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. April 28 in the grand ballroom of the Nigh University Center at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“These individuals are longtime journalists who have distinguished themselves in many ways both in their communities and outside of them,” said Joe Hight, the Hall of Fame’s director and UCO’s Edith Kinney Gaylord endowed chair of journalism ethics. “First and foremost, the Selection Committee asks whether any honoree is a journalist. That and their accomplishments in journalism distinguish them from the other nominees.”
The 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree will be Drew Edmondson, who served as Oklahoma’s attorney general from 1995 to 2011.
“Drew Edmondson became an adamant defender of freedom of information and First Amendment issues during his political career. This distinguishes him apart from other noteworthy public officials in this state and is the reasoning for his unanimous selection,” Hight said.
Cherry and Allen join 46 other former and current Tulsa World journalists who make up the 468 members of the Hall of Fame.
Reservations must be made by April 10. For more information, go to okjournalismhalloffame.com.
The 2022 honorees:
Barbara Byrne Allen is an educator, editor and writer whose proudest achievements are the students she mentored. She began her career at the O’Colly at Oklahoma State University before founding the Tulsa World’s teen section, Satellite, in 1999. After getting her master’s degree at the University of Missouri, Allen returned to OSU in 2009 and spent nine years as an adviser, adjunct professor and eventually director of student media. In 2018, she assumed the editorship of poynter.org before becoming director of college programming for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies.
Susan Cadot spent much of her career in Oklahoma City as a documentary producer, news anchor, reporter and news producer and as vice president of production at the state’s PBS member station, OETA. She graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1988 and got her first job at KOCO TV (channel 5) after graduation. She has five Emmy Awards, 16 nominations, a Best of Show honor from NETA, a Clarion Award from Women in Communication, and several Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, Society of Professional Journalists and Associated Press awards.
Scott Cherry spent 50 years in the newspaper business following a stint with the Army in South Korea. The first 20 years were in sports at the Tulsa World (college sports) and Tulsa Tribune (assistant sports editor and columnist). He started the Tribune food section before the paper closed in 1992. After rejoining the World, he was food editor, copy editor and page designer in the Living section, then spent 20 years as restaurant critic and wine columnist. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tulsa and taught journalism at Tulsa Junior College in the 1980s. He won numerous AP, SPJ and Great Plains awards.
Richard Dowdell spent most of his career at KRMG in Tulsa. Besides reporting for 37 years, starting in 1975, Dowdell reported from Guatemala, Israel, Normandy and national political conventions. Graduating from TU in 1972, he had jobs at KMOD, KRAV Tulsa, KWON Bartlesville, and KAFG Oklahoma City. His news career began in 1974 at KAKC Tulsa, which led to KRMG news. He earned honors from the AP, NCCJ, OAB and UPI and an Edward R. Murrow Award.
Sam Jones is a broadcast product of Arkansas, where he served as anchor for KATV-TV in Little Rock and later as prime anchor/reporter at KTHV-TV. Later, he became prime co-anchor/reporter at Tulsa’s KJRH. His travels took him across the country and to Europe. Two of his documentaries are housed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. He retired from commercial television and took an anchor/reporting post in public broadcasting at RSU-TV, where he received two Emmy awards.
Ellen Knickmeyer, a Washington correspondent and a foreign correspondent for nearly two decades, sought to show the human lives affected by American foreign policy, from the Middle East and Africa to Europe. The daughter of Oklahoma newspaper people W.L. and Naomi Knickmeyer, she started working as a clerk at the Tulsa World at age 19. Her journalism career included stints as bureau chief for the Washington Post in Baghdad and Cairo and the Associated Press in West Africa and Saudi Arabia reporter for the Wall Street Journal. Her wide range of coverage included almost every U.S. military engagement from the late 1990s and Arab Spring uprisings.
Steve Lackmeyer started at The Oklahoman in 1990. A graduate of Oklahoma Christian University, he won numerous awards for his coverage, including of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, the city’s Metropolitan Area Projects, the rebirth of Oklahoma City’s urban core and the city’s courting of the NBA. He wrote seven books about Oklahoma City’s history and is a frequent speaker on downtown development and history. Lackmeyer volunteers with a task force creating a monument to Oklahoma City’s original civil rights sit-in movement and as board president at Retro Metro OKC.
Bryan Painter had a newspaper career that spanned 32 years with the Enid News & Eagle, Amarillo (Texas) Globe-News and The Oklahoman. He earned 17 national or regional awards, the SPJ Oklahoma Lifetime Achievement Award, was a Distinguished Service inductee of the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and serves on the Rodeo Historical Society Board of Directors.
Pat Riley Reeder is the former executive editor at the Claremore Daily Progress, where she started as a reporter in 1968. For the past 17 years, she has served as public relations director at Will Rogers Memorial museums. Reeder earned an associate degree from Coffeyville Junior College, but she was turned down for a position on a Kansas newspaper because a woman was already on staff. In 1968, Donn Dodd, publisher of the Claremore Daily Progress, hired Reeder. Dodd and later publisher Dave Story gave her the chance to pursue her journalism dream and a 36-year career.
Ted Streuli is the executive director at Oklahoma Watch. He was the editor of The Journal Record and worked previously for Southern Newspapers and Westward Communications in Texas and Lesher Communications in California. He has appeared regularly on OETA, KOSU and KGOU and served as president of OPA and FOI Oklahoma. His awards include the Will Rogers Award for Humanitarianism from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and the Voice Award from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Drew Edmondson’s 58 opinions defending the Oklahoma Open Meeting and Open Records Acts strengthened citizen access to government. He sued the tobacco industry, winning a national settlement resulting in more than $1 billion invested in Oklahoma’s health care. His prior public service included the U.S. Navy, state representative and district attorney. He graduated from Northeastern State University and the University of Tulsa College of Law.
Featured video: A time-lapse that shows Tulsa’s snowfall