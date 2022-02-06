Two former Tulsa World journalists among new class at the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame

Scott Cherry spent 50 years in the newspaper business following a stint with the Army in South Korea. The first 20 years were in sports at the Tulsa World (college sports) and Tulsa Tribune (assistant sports editor and columnist). He started the Tribune food section before the paper closed in 1992. After rejoining the World, he was food editor, copy editor and page designer in the Living section, then spent 20 years as restaurant critic and wine columnist. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tulsa and taught journalism at Tulsa Junior College in the 1980s. He won numerous AP, SPJ and Great Plains awards.

Richard Dowdell spent most of his career at KRMG in Tulsa. Besides reporting for 37 years, starting in 1975, Dowdell reported from Guatemala, Israel, Normandy and national political conventions. Graduating from TU in 1972, he had jobs at KMOD, KRAV Tulsa, KWON Bartlesville, and KAFG Oklahoma City. His news career began in 1974 at KAKC Tulsa, which led to KRMG news. He earned honors from the AP, NCCJ, OAB and UPI and an Edward R. Murrow Award.