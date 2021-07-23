 Skip to main content
Two drivers killed in head-on collision near Adair
  • Updated
Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision just west of Adair on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Deborah Stover, 55, of Chelsea was driving east on Oklahoma 28 about 5:25 a.m. when her 2013 Ford Escape traveled left of center and struck a 2001 Ford F-150 head-on near County Road NS 430.

Stover and the pickup's driver, 54-year-old Christopher Ellis of Langley, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Troopers are investigating Stover's condition at the time, they reported. 

The early-morning weather is described as foggy in their report, but the roadway was dry. 

Both vehicles' airbags deployed, but only Ellis was wearing a seat belt, the report states. 

Adair firefighters extricated Ellis from the wreckage. 

