Two drivers killed in head-on collision near Adair

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision just west of Adair on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Deborah Stover, 55, of Chelsea was driving east on Oklahoma 28 about 5:25 a.m. when her 2013 Ford Escape traveled left of center and struck a 2001 Ford F-150 head-on near County Road NS 430.
Stover and the pickup's driver, 54-year-old Christopher Ellis of Langley, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating Stover's condition at the time, they reported.
The early-morning weather is described as foggy in their report, but the roadway was dry.
Both vehicles' airbags deployed, but only Ellis was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Adair firefighters extricated Ellis from the wreckage.
