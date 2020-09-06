Two die after weekend collisions in northeast Oklahoma

Two people died in two separate collisions in northeast Oklahoma.
On Saturday, Rickey Maxson, 67, of Monkey Island, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at a Pryor hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Maxson was driving a 1947 Jeep vehicle when he was involved in a collision with a 2017 Porshe vehicle, according to the report. The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 125, about 2 miles west of Grove.
What happened during the collision and its cause remain under investigation, according to the report. Maxson's condition at the time of the collision also remains under investigation.
The Jeep vehicle was not equipped with seat belts or airbags, according to the report.
On Sunday, an 86-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision about 3 miles south of Afton, according to an OHP report. The woman was not identified Sunday.
The woman was traveling westbound in a Toyota Tacoma on U.S. 59 about 9:15 a.m. Sunday when the collision occurred. She attempted to make a left turn across the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, hitting the vehicle head-on.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the the Malibu was hospitalized in good condition. Troopers cited failure to yield to oncoming traffic as the cause of the collision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!