Two dead following pursuit, exchange of gunfire with police in Muskogee

Two people are dead following a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with police in Muskogee on Sunday afternoon, the department said in a news release.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, Muskogee police responded to an attempted carjacking near the 2200 block of North 24th Street, police said.

A short time later, a truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking.

Officers spotted the reportedly stolen vehicle, and after a short pursuit, the vehicle wrecked in the 700 block of North 18th Street.

"Two suspects fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the police," the release said.

"A couple blocks away, one suspect was shot and killed. The second suspect fled the area where a perimeter was immediately set up.

"A drone assisted officers in locating the suspect in a heavily wooded area. As officers approached, the second suspect took his own life with a single self-inflicted gunshot," the release said.

Suspects have not been identified as of Sunday night, and police are still investigating, the release said.

It did not indicate that any officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com as more information becomes available.