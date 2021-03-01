 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead after Muskogee pursuit believed to be teenagers

Two dead after Muskogee pursuit believed to be teenagers

{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Two dead following pursuit, exchange of gunfire with police in Muskogee

The two people who died following a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with Muskogee police in Muskogee on Sunday afternoon are believed to be teenagers. 

A girl and boy thought to be 17-year-old runaways from Nebraska reportedly stole a vehicle about 3 p.m. Sunday, and after a short pursuit with Muskogee Police, the vehicle wrecked in the 700 block of North 18th Street.

Both fled from the wreckage on foot, and the girl reportedly began shooting at officers, who returned fatal fire. The boy continued running and officers set up a perimeter. 

Through use of a drone, officers found the boy in a wooded area. He reportedly fatally shot himself as they approached. 

Police were attempting to confirm the teens' identities and notify their next-of-kin before releasing their identities. 

"We are aware of additional contact with law enforcement in at least one other state, and crimes that occurred in other states as well," Officer Lynn Hamlin wrote in a news release. "We are currently working on confirming that information through the states of Florida and Arkansas."

Four officers are on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated; one of whom was reportedly treated and released from a hospital for a hand injury resulting from a fall during the foot chase. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH says it supports probe into Cuomo allegations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News