Two dead after Muskogee pursuit believed to be teenagers

The two people who died following a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with Muskogee police in Muskogee on Sunday afternoon are believed to be teenagers.

A girl and boy thought to be 17-year-old runaways from Nebraska reportedly stole a vehicle about 3 p.m. Sunday, and after a short pursuit with Muskogee Police, the vehicle wrecked in the 700 block of North 18th Street.

Both fled from the wreckage on foot, and the girl reportedly began shooting at officers, who returned fatal fire. The boy continued running and officers set up a perimeter.

Through use of a drone, officers found the boy in a wooded area. He reportedly fatally shot himself as they approached.

Police were attempting to confirm the teens' identities and notify their next-of-kin before releasing their identities.

"We are aware of additional contact with law enforcement in at least one other state, and crimes that occurred in other states as well," Officer Lynn Hamlin wrote in a news release. "We are currently working on confirming that information through the states of Florida and Arkansas."

Four officers are on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated; one of whom was reportedly treated and released from a hospital for a hand injury resulting from a fall during the foot chase.

