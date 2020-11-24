 Skip to main content
Two-car crash kills man in Mayes County

Two-car crash kills man in Mayes County

A Ketchum man was killed in a Mayes County crash on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Daniel Martin, 77, died at the scene about 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma 82 less than a mile south of 350 Road, according to the report.

Troopers are still investigating the crash but say it involved only two vehicles, Martin's and that of a 26-year-old Afton man. 

The other driver was not injured, according to the report, and he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Martin's seatbelt was not equipped, the report states. 

The Afton man's condition remains under investigation, as well as the cause of the crash.

