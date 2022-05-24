Turnpike Authority to consider Gilcrease tolls in July

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tolls for the soon-to-be opened Gilcrease Expressway could be set July 26.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz on Tuesday was asked about the project during the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting.

Gatz said the toll road is expected to open in mid to late summer.

“I think it is going along pretty well,” Gatz said. “We will have an item in front of the board sometime between now and the July meeting, looking like the July meeting, talking about the final tolling configuration.”

He said the OTA has gotten feedback from members of the Berryhill community.

Berryhill-area residents in April told the OTA that elimination the toll on the section of the highway between 41st Street and 51st Street was a top priority. That section had been free since completion, but will have a toll as soon as the rest of the turnpike is opened to traffic.

“We are looking at options and looking at reducing the toll rate as much as we can,” said James Poling, an OTA spokesman. “Under the current funding mechanism, it has to be tolled.”

Poling said there is no price range available for the four sections which will be tolled.

Poling said the OTA is looking at a lot of factors and considering how to best keep the rates low wile meeting its financial obligations.

The OTA undertook the project at the invitation of a lot of different parties, including the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and INCOG, Gatz said.

Gatz said the parties needed a plan to leverage resources to construct one of the most expensive sections of highway in Oklahoma.

The roadway has 22 bridges, including several large ones over the Arkansas River, Gatz said.

Construction of the turnpike began Jan. 30, 2020.

The $330 million, five-mile turnpike will complete the gap from where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street to just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street west of downtown Tulsa.

Under a recently announced 15-year, $5 billion roadway improvement plan, the Gilcrease will get further work.

Plans call for the completion of Gilcrease’s northern leg connecting it to the Tisdale Expressway.

The plan calls for several projects, including widening the rest of the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and the widening of the Will Rogers Turnpike between the Catoosa area and Claremore.

