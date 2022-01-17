Turner Turnpike narrows nightly in Chandler Monday through Wednesday

The Turner Turnpike will be narrowed to one lane in each direction in Chandler nightly through Wednesday for bridge construction work, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced.
From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday evening, the turnpike will be narrowed while maintenance work is done to the Oklahoma 18 bridge overhead.
ODOT said drivers should expect delays and plan extra travel time.
Oklahoma 18 at the Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane with a temporary traffic light in place. That lane closure is expected to remain in place through late January.
